Local Artists To Feature Exhibit In Italy

Bill and Kim Darling, the printmaker-owners of Gatto Nero Press in St. Johnsbury, will exhibit their fine art intaglio prints at the gallery of Fondazione “Il Bisonte” in Florence, Italy from Feb. 19 through Feb. 28.
These handmade prints were created in a variety of locations. Some were made at Gatto Nero Press in St. Johnsbury, some at Crown Point Press in San Francisco and some at the studio of the Il Bisonte School of Graphic Arts in Florence, where the Darlings have been leading workshops in drawing and printmaking for St. Johnsbury Academy students for the past 20 years. The Darlings are long-time Academy art instructors.
They are life members of the Art Students League of New York, where Bill studied printmaking and painting from 1977-1985. Kim also studied painting at the Art Students League of New York, and holds a BFA degree from Alfred University and an MFA degree from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
Gatto Nero Press is located at 190 Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury, at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Thaddeus Lane. The Il Bisonte gallery is located at Via San Niccolo 24 rosso. Florence, Italy. The opening reception will be on Wednesday, February 19 at 6 p.m.
