ST. JOHNSBURY — After an exciting appearance at last year’s Levitt National Convening in L.A., Catamount Arts leaders Ashley Van Zandt, Molly Stone, and Sarah Amos were eager to present at the 2023 conference.
This year, they brought a fourth person to represent the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series: Gillian Sewake, director of Discover St. Johnsbury (formerly known as the St. Johnsbury Chamber).
Since 2017, the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles has been the primary sponsor of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, presenting ten summer concerts at Dog Mountain and, more recently, on Railroad Street. The Levitt Foundation has been awarding matching grants since 2015 to over 50 communities across America, using the power of live music to transform underused public spaces into thriving community destinations.
Every year, Levitt AMP Series hosts send representatives to the annual Levitt National Convening in Los Angeles, three days of education, collaboration, and celebration among Levitt AMP Series presenters from all over the country. Of particular interest to organizers this year were communities who have maximized Levitt AMP’s potential to re-animate public spaces, perhaps especially after the isolation period of the pandemic.
During that period, the Levitt Foundation supported Levitt AMP towns with bridge grants for adaptive programming strategies like the #GetDowntown events in St. Johnsbury. #GetDownTown events brought Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury shows to Railroad Street as well as Dog Mountain, expanding the free concert series to include St. Jay’s downtown district. The expansion was so popular, #GetDownTown has since become Final Fridays, a routine part of summer entertainment in downtown St. Johnsbury.
Amazing Opportunity
When Catamount Arts was invited to present at the 2023 Levitt National Convening on a panel titled, “Inspiring Change through Partnerships and Co-Creation,” they reached out to Discover St. Johnsbury and the Town of St. Johnsbury, partnering organizations year after year in the presentation of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series. Discover St. Johnsbury’s Gillian Sewake was able to join Catamount Arts in Los Angeles and present with Catamount Artistic Director Molly Stone on the panel.
“What an amazing opportunity,” Sewake commented, “to be invited to present at a national gathering of people engaged in creative placemaking. It was a great reminder that partnerships like the ones we enjoy here in St. Johnsbury - among municipal, commercial, and creative interests - are unusual and notable. We have something special.”
St. Johnsbury was one of two towns to present on the panel about its demonstrated ability “to deepen community engagement, advance shared priorities and accelerate ecosystem-level change.” Levitt AMP Series hosts from all over the nation heard Stone and Sewake discuss how they are “strengthening social and economic ecosystems through intentional partnerships… including facilitating with once-siloed cultural groups… to provide platforms and create visibility for new programming, leveraging pop-up concerts to inspire coordination, driving economic activity downtown while connecting with new audiences.”
Joy, Pride Of Place: “Our emphasis,” Stone said of the panel discussion, “was on patience, pilot projects, and (St. Johnsbury’s) commitment to partnership throughout our entire process.”
“Joy, and pride of place,” added Van Zandt, “are some themes that (Levitt Executive Director) Sharon Yazowski brought up in her introduction speech, and it was clear during Gillian and Molly’s panel discussion how much joy and pride of place we have in St. Johnsbury.
“It was clear whenever we spoke about St. Jay to the whole room or just the folks at our table. It was clear when we got excited each time a Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury photo was broadcast on the big screen. It was clear when all four of us feverishly took notes during the convening, looking for ways to make our ‘really great thing’ even better for the community.
“And I think the community makes it clear,” Van Zandt continued, “that joy and pride of place are plentiful when they come out by the thousands to our events all summer long.”
2023 Shows
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series kicks off Friday, June 30, on Railroad Street, as part of Final Fridays. It will be the first of 11 free, family-friendly concerts this summer at two locations: Sundays, beginning July 9 at Dog Mountain, and on Final Fridays of June, July, and August, on Railroad Street. Full line-up details will be released soon.
