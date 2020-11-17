A book titled “NOT Too Tired to Care” will be released by a local author on Nov. 29.
The book, written by Angela Thomas Jones, of Bethlehem, N.H.
She noted, “‘NOT Too Tired to Care’ chronicles a grassroots movement here in the North Country based on data showing many health care workers are burned and NOT talking about it for fear of losing their job. This book weaves research and data with real-life experience into a recipe that will boost your natural ability to move from survival mode to thriving and sustain the long haul.”
As a licensed addiction professional with three decades of experience on the front lines specializing in trauma-sensitive mind-body practices, Thomas Jones is helping individuals, families, and organizations deepen their capacity for compassion satisfaction. Step by step instructions for how to join the national movement for Action Collaborative on Clinician Well-Being and Resilience are included in the book.
“Thomas Jones has captured a hidden and essential truth in America’s healthcare system: those holding it up are exhausted. Healthcare professionals will find solidarity and self-care suggestions alike in her work,” stated Wendy Welch, From the Front Lines of the Appalachian Addiction Crisis and COVID Conspiracies.
Rep. Linda Massimilla, Vice-Chair States/Federal Relations and Veterans Affairs Committee, stated, “In these unprecedented times when social isolation, the rise in suicide rates, and a spike in behavioral health issues are gripping this country, along comes this book offering helpful techniques to guide each of us so we can actively learn to take care of ourselves which will better prepare us to take care of others.”
The book is accessible via Amazon starting on Nov. 29.
Find more information online: https://literarytitan.com/2020/11/12/not-too-tired-to-care-book-trailer/.
