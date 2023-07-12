LITTLETON—One of the earliest promotors of tourism in New Hampshire’s White Mountains is the subject of a newly-published book written and compiled by Annie Gibavic of Sutton, Vermont.
“Jospeh Seavey Hall: Pioneer of Mountain Tourism” has just been released by Littleton, N.H.-based Bondcliff Books. The book focuses on the life and times of Bartlett, N.H. native Joseph Seavey Hall, an early promoter of tourism in the White Mountains, a mountaineer, road builder, adventurer, and great story teller.
Living in a day and age when travel was never easy, Hall’s entrepreneurial spirit took him all across the United States, from Mount Washington in New Hampshire to Mount Diablo in California; to Vermont’s unspoiled Northeast Kingdom; and from clearing land for a new settlement in Frankfort, Michigan, to the battlefields of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, during the Civil War. Told through the correspondence of his third wife, Calista Fay Hall, (Aunt Kitty), and his nieces Alice Hall Walter and Mabel Hall Walter, the book chronicles the coast-to-coast story of his long and industrious life.
“This fine and interesting collection of letters reveals the triumphs and travails of this unheralded pioneer of tourism,” said Mike Dickerman, founder of Bondcliff Books and author of several White Mountain history books. “Though he was never a truly successful businessman, due mostly to a scarcity of funding for his many and varied endeavors, he managed to fulfill his vision of creating a safe way for tourists to enjoy the mountains.”
Hall is best-known in the White Mountains region for his ties to the first mountaintop hotels on Mount Washington, and for his work on opening the historic carriage road up New England’s highest peak. Later in life Hall also had extensive ties to the Northeast Kingdom communities of East Burke and East Hardwick.
Author Annie Gibavic has been a teacher in northern Vermont for the past 30 years. She lives in Sutton with her husband in a log home they built 45 years ago, in the woods and off the grid. She divides her time between hiking, writing, gardening, backcountry skiing, traveling, and visiting her children and grandchildren. She previously authored the book “Alone But Not Lonely,” an account of her thru-hike of Vermont’s Long Trail.
Joseph Seavey Hall: Pioneer of Mountain Tourism is now available in retail stores across the Granite State. Copies may also be purchased directly from the publisher by visiting bondcliffbooks.com, by calling 603-444-4880, or by writing to the publisher at P.O. Box 385, Littleton, NH 03561.
