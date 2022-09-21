Local Author Publishes 13th Novel, Signing Copies At Burke Festival Saturday

Local writer Marilinne Cooper has published her 13th novel, “Fiddlehead Mango.” She’ll be at the Burke Fall Festival on Saturday signing copies of her book.
The 12th in the ongoing Tyler Mackenzie series, Fiddlehead Mango is a suspenseful and compelling adventure set in both the North Country and the Caribbean, the two places the author knows best.
“Write about what you know and love,” is the advice that Cooper followed for this latest story, which her editors feel is the best one to date. Spending summers and falls in the rural White Mountains, and winters and springs on the little island of Culebra, she enjoys what she considers to be “the best of both worlds. In fact that is how I came up with the unusual title for this book, combining two of my favorite things that are each unique to their own climates.”
Cooper’s books also stand out in the independent publishing market for their cover art. “Despite what people might say, everyone judges a book by its cover!” she laughs. She feels that in order to succeed in today’s competitive world, you need to be noticed any way you can. Her selling books at outdoor markets puts her in constant contact with customers.
As always, Cooper urges readers to buy books directly from local authors whenever possible and says customers are generally astounded when they find out how little writers make after the major online retailers take their percentages.
