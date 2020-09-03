Local Author Releases New Mystery Novel

Marilinne Cooper recently released her latest novel, Higher Ground, the tenth in the Tyler Mackenzie series.
Both prequel and sequel, Higher Ground is a complex story that weaves two narratives together, one a present-day genealogy journey and the other a saga that travels from a World War II prisoner-of-war camp in the Philippines to the mountains of Panama via the Cuban revolution. The story explores the dark and twisty pasts of some of the series favorite characters through a suspenseful, decades-long adventure.
Cooper admits that the Covid-19 shutdown took a toll on her creative processes this year.
“When real life becomes stranger than science fiction, it’s hard to invest yourself in the fictional world of genre writing,” she said.
As an author and bookseller who makes the majority of her income at summer festivals and events, the Bethlehem, New Hampshire resident found the bleak prospect of a summer without markets was not inspiring either. But when local farmers markets reopened to record crowds, she realized that she had to get her act back in gear and get the new book done.
“I had no expectations of selling books with a mask on, but getting out in public again was a way to define the days of the week which had become an ongoing blur,” she said.
As one of only a handful of non-food vendors participating in outdoor markets this season, she has found customers to be surprisingly responsive. “When reality gets tough, reading is a great escape. With few experiences to spend money on, people are turning to books, especially when they know there is a whole series to indulge in.”
Signed copies of Higher Ground will be available starting September 9th at North Country farmers markets; Thursdays in Gorham, Saturdays in Lancaster and Sundays in Littleton. Her books are also available at the Little Village Toy and Bookstore, Local Works Marketplace and Salon del Rio.
