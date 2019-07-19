Local Guitarist Strums Good Vibrations For Riverglen House Residents

LITTLETON — Riverglen residents are feeling good vibrations in a therapeutic way. Rachael Booth, a musician from Bath, N.H., plays her guitar for and with the residents, helping them to ease the stress and reminiscence about the past through music.
Studies have shown that listening to music affects the release of powerful brain chemicals that can regulate mood, improve sleep, and reduce aggression as well as depression.
A structured music therapy program has a calming effect and musical performances are well-attended by the residents. Guitar therapy has both the benefits of relaxing and calming sounds of the instrument but also impacts listeners by the vibration of the instrument’s tone.
“Vibrations from a guitar produces similar frequencies in lower octaves (25 to 50 Hz) as a cat’s purr which can produce healing effects in humans including increases in bone density and pain relief,” noted information from Riverglen.
Music promotes long term memories as well. “Residents may be able to remember and sing songs associated with birthdays, weddings, and other important events from their past,” said Activities Director Melissa Pilgrim who coordinates the performances. While the musician plays residents relax and hum along, tap their toes, and attentively watch her fingers strum the strings to renditions such as “America the Beautiful” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
“We use music to promote a sense of calm and well-being,” said Benjamin Pearce President and CEO of Evolve Senior Living, the management company for Riverglen House. “You can listen to your favorite soothing music when you eat, before you sleep, and when you want to relax. Music therapy might be a safer and more effective alternative to many anti-anxiety medications. Music reaches people; it can help us maintain our hormonal and emotional balance, even during periods of stress or disease.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.