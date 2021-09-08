Local Illustrator Has September Exhibit at Satellite Gallery

LYNDONVILLE — Yes, life can be hard, especially these days. But art can be fun.
Illustrator Barclay Tucker brings contagious joy and delight to the Satellite Gallery, 71 Depot Street in Lyndonville, all this month, in an uplifting September exhibit, “The Play’s the Thing.”
A professional illustrator and professor of art at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Tucker conveys his quirky view of the world just about every time he puts pencil, paint, or marker to paper.
“My work is all about play, whether it’s a poster for an actual play – I love theater – or playing around with my bow-tie guys, recording my travels with on-site sketching, or illustrating children’s books and coloring pages,” he says. “It’s all just me, having fun, and sharing that sense of joys with others.”
He even pokes fun at himself in his self-authored biographical sketch and in the poster he designed for his show.
“On the same heartbreaking day that Paul McCartney announced the breakup of the Beatles, Barclay Tucker made his appearance into the world,” Tucker writes about himself.
“From an early age Barclay had lofty goals. First, he wanted to be Goofy when he grew up. From there he moved on to Superman and then to Moses. After realizing these jobs were unavailable, he briefly toyed with the idea of becoming a forest ranger. Eventually he came to the realization he wanted to be a teacher and drive a Volkswagen Beetle. He’d also realized how much he loved to draw.”
Tucker continues to live his dream of being an illustrator, designer, artist, and teacher, although he is still waiting for the VW Bug. He lives in the hills of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom with his wife and four children, and teaches illustration, drawing, art history, and graphic design at NVU-Lyndon.
The public is invited to an opening reception at the gallery from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 15. The exhibit runs through Thursday, Sept. 30.
Note: Gallery personnel request that visitors to the gallery, whether vaccinated or not, wear masks. Some masks will be available for those who forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.