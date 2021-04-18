The Barton, Glover, Greensboro, and Jeudevine (Hardwick) libraries are teaming up to offer a short series of comics and poetry workshops for youth.
On Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m., cartoonists Dan Nott and Daryl Seitchik will conduct a workshop about using comics to explore the topics most important to you! Nott will be talking about the comic This Is What Democracy Looks Like, which uses drawing to visualize the many layers of democracy and how people can be more involved. Nott and Seitchik will also be giving a tutorial on how comics can be used to express ourselves and the issues we care about, such as fighting for equality and increasing awareness about climate change.
On Wednesday, May 5 at 7 p.m., local poet & writer Toussaint St. Negritude will offer tutelage on finding one’s voice on important issues through words.
“This project will culminate with youth submissions to create our own comic book or ‘zine’ which will be printed at Spark and given to each participant,” said Greensboro Youth Services Librarian Emily Purdy. “This community engagement will be available to browse at each participating library. Each participant will also be able to pick up a copy of the CCS comic This Is What Democracy Looks Like from their local library.”|
This opportunity is geared for youth ages 10-16 and is free and open to all, “with thanks to a generous grant from the CLiF foundation,” Purdy added.
Please contact your local librarian to sign up for the links to these workshops and to get your free CCS comic This Is What Democracy Looks Like:
Pam Kennedy (Barton), pamkenn@gmail.com; Toni Eubanks (Glover), toni.eubanks@gmail.com; Emily Purdy (Greensboro), greensborokids@gmail.com, and Diane Grenkow (Jeudevine in Hardwick), jeudevineyouthlibrarian@hardwickvt.org.
