The Woodsville Free Public Library is displaying artwork from children in Ukraine.
The Kharkiv Regional Library for Children held their annual art contest for children ages 5-12 who reside in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk Ukraine. “These three cities,” library officials noted, “are in the geographic heart of the continuing Ukrainian struggle against Russian aggression.” The theme for the artwork is “House. Family. Home.” It is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.
The art exhibit is traveling to libraries throughout the United States. The Woodsville Free Public Library will display work from the young artists from this troubled region until the end of November.
Everyone is welcome to visit the library and view the artwork.
The library is open Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s from 1 to 8 p.m. and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
