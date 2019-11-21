On Friday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick will be showing a movie. It’s rated PG-13 and runs 93 minutes. After you read the description, can you guess which movie it is?
Here it is: After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (Visit our website to see if you guessed right and watch the trailer! Jeudevinememoriallibrary.org)
For more information, call the Jeudevine Memorial Library at 472-5948. The library is located at 93 Main St. in Hardwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.