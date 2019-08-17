Oswald Rivera will read from his new novel, In the Time of the Americans, at the Craftsbury Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. The novel tells the multigenerational story of two families, the lusty Benitez family and the reserved, methodical Walkers, and how different perceptions and myths will lead to the inescapable repetition of events grounded in the history of both clans.
In the Time of the Americans is Oswald Rivera’s third novel. The author was born in the fabled town of Ponce, Puerto Rico, described in this novel. As he wrote In the Time of the Americans, Rivera reflected back upon family stories and the lore of Ponce at the beginning and middle of the 20th century. Rivera’s family moved to New York when he was seven years old. He and his wife now divide their time between New York and Craftsbury.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call The Galaxy Bookshop at 472-5533 or Craftsbury Public Library at 586-9683.
(0) comments
