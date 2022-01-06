Local Photographer Shares Latest Works At Satellite Gallery

LYNDONVILLE — To usher in the new year, the Satellite Gallery, at 71 Depot St., will display photographs by Keith Chamberlin. The exhibit opens Friday, Jan. 7. Hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. and by appointment.
“This show is actually two shows, separated by 40 years,” says Chamberlin.
One set of 15 prints are from photos Chamberlin made between 1978 and 1981, using medium and large-format cameras. Most are contact prints from 4- by 5- or 5- by 7-inch negatives. The original, silver prints are not for sale, but framed, digital prints scanned from the original negatives are available for sale.
“I produced these shortly after I graduated from Lyndon State College, where I majored in photography and graphic design,” says Chamberlin. “Beyond the subject matter, these images reflect a dedication to a hand craft that was not widely practiced then, and is nearly nonexistent now.”
Chamberlin’s early work mirrors the work of photographers he studied and admired when he was in college. He made the second set of photographs between 2108-2021, using his iPhone.
“When I started as a photographer, I wasn’t fully in touch with why I was drawn to these subjects. Forty years later, my vision is clearer. The immediacy of the work and the ordinary subject matter makes sense to me now,” he says.
Chamberlin’s digital prints, a mix of color and black and white images, reflect an ongoing exploration of the ordinary and mundane. “They are exercises in seeing,” he says. Framed prints of this later work are also available for sale, or Chamberlin will take orders and print and frame on demand.
Chamberlin, who lives with his wife and business partner, Florence, in St. Johnsbury, is the principal and creative director of Flek, a full-service design and advertising firm.
The show runs through January. Visitors, whether vaccinated or not, must wear masks. The gallery will make them available for those who forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.