Local Sugarhouses Celebrate Maple Weekend

Vermont continues to lead the nation as the top maple producing state.
The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association (VMSMA) says that Vermont maple syrup production in 2022 was 2.55 million gallons, an 800,000 increase over the prior year and about half of the US production of maple syrup. The 2023 crop is off to a good start, the VSMMA adds, and to celebrate Vermont’s sweetest season, spring maple open house weekends are back.
Over 80 Vermont sugar makers and maple partners are opening their doors on Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26 and April 1-2. Sugar makers will welcome visitors to learn, taste, and explore firsthand why people should think of Vermont first when they think of maple syrup.
The sap is running and there are plenty of ways to enjoy open-house activities - sugarhouse tours, sampling syrup, tours of the woods, pancake breakfasts, and plenty of maple donuts, maple cotton candy and maple ice cream and creemees.
Local sugarhouses include Goodwin Family Maple, St. Johnsbury; Alexander Tree, Cabot; Goodrich’s Maple Farm, Cabot; April’s Maple LLC, Canaan; Burke Mt. Maple Company, Kirby; Couture’s Maple Shop/B&B, Westfield; Covered Bridge Maple Sugaring, Barton; Deer Ridge Maple, Derby; Fradettes Maple Syrup, East Hardwick; Jed’s Maple Products, Derby; Mike & Terry Couture, Westfield; Pure Gold Sugaring LLC; and Three Peaks Maple, Newark.
