ST. JOHNSBURY — The StJ Art on the Street Autumn Exhibition is available to enjoy downtown. It’s a celebration of the arts and artists who live in the Northeast Kingdom.
Six artists, Benjamin Barnes, Naomi Bossom, Tara Goreau, Laura Heijn, Anni Lorenzini, and Trenny Robb are featured. Lorenzini coordinated several of these artists. The Community COVID Discovery Quilt is also on display as well as the inaugural free Scarecrow Competition beginning on Saturday, Oct. 24 with great prizes. For more information go to stjhalloweenparade.com.
The Autumn Exhibition will be showing until Nov. 18. The Winter Exhibition, NEK Starlight, will then be installed.
“StJ Art on the Street is a public art project to bring beauty by filling available storefront windows in downtown St. Johnsbury,” noted Heather Alger, project coordinator and owner of 142 Eastern.
This project involves collaborations between the community volunteers who make up the Window Warriors, part of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce; Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild; Catamount Arts; the Town of St. Johnsbury; 142 Eastern; Garrett Property Management; Aine Baker; and Rural Edge.
STJ Art on the Street was designed by Craig Harrison, who is based in Peacham.
Barnes lives in St. Johnsbury, where he works as a librarian at St. Johnsbury Academy. He has a bachelor’s in fine art from the Massachusetts College of Art and has been a painter of Vermont for decades.
Barnes’ work is featured at 418 Railroad St.
Bossom lives in Lyndonville. She graduated with a BFA from Columbia University and is widely known for her expertise in printmaking. She is a member of SAGA, Society of American Graphic Artists and has been exhibited nationally. She exhibits regularly at Catamount Arts and the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild. Her work is featured at 446 Railroad St.
Community COVID Discovery Quilt, made up of 16 squares contributed by several people, is sponsored by Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, and The Yarn Bank. Participating creators were Judith Cesari, Newbury; Misty Colby, Lunenburg; Sally Crocker, St. Johnsbury; Nola Forbes, St. Johnsbury; Midi Ana Franklin, Lyndon; Wisteria Franklin, Wheelock; Indigo Griffith, Lyndon; Jess Griffiths, Bethlehem, N.H.; Janice Halpin, Newark; Judith Hutchinson, Kirby; Alyssa Korol, St. Johnsbury; Linda Palmer, Lyndon Center; Jo-Ann Reed, St. Johnsbury; and Cindy Robertson, St. Johnsbury. The quilt is on display at 142 Eastern.
Goreau is a large-scale artist whose murals have reflected communities locally and abroad. A graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, she then studied ecology and sustainability at the University of British Columbia. She volunteered to help build a school and to engage children in mural painting in Swaziland, and studied at The Design and Arts College of New Zealand. After earning a BFA at Johnson State College, she focused her attention on the Vermont landscape, its societal trends and concerns, to create pieces she considers funny, poignant, or interesting. She worked in collaboration with students at St. Johnsbury School, Concord School, Newark Street School, and Walden School to create a 16-panel “Musaic Project” mural, depicting four seasons and four genres of music. Fall panels from “Musaic” are featured at Shatterbox, 166 Eastern Ave.
Heijn grew up in Massachusetts and studied art and English Literature at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and at Harvard University in Cambridge. She came to Johnson for a Vermont Studio Center residency in 1993, returning there for a staff artist position the next year, and has lived in Johnson ever since, raising three children, running a small dairy operation, and painting the scenery surrounding her home. Her work is featured at 446 Railroad St.
Lorenzini lives in Waterford and graduated from Northern Vermont University in Johnson. She went on to study at the Vermont Studio Center and received a Resident Artist Fellowship. Recipient of Grants, Juror, and Popular Choice awards, her work is found in museums and private collections. Her work is featured at 418 Railroad St.
Robb left the New York area in 1970 and bought a place in Sutton. She handcrafts copper and brass lighting. Lampshades are created using real leaves, petals, mica, fabric, parchment and more. She began work in 1980 with Victorian reproductions and restoration work, and now takes inspiration from the Arts and Craft era, and everything in between, creating period lighting and design work of all types. Her work has been exhibited in shows and galleries in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont. Her work is also featured on locally created banners showcasing local artists’ work that reflects a variety of visions and traditions. Her prints can be seen at 452 Railroad St.
Additional art displays to view and appreciate can be found at the following downtown St. Johnsbury locations:
• St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, Main Street, featuring am art gallery that includes the 10 feet by 15 feet canvas, The Domes of the Yosemite, by Albert Bierstadt;
• The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, 430 Railroad St., currently presenting “About What Remains: Works by Sharon Kenney Biddle” In their Back Room Gallery;
• Whirligig Brewing, 397 Railroad St., offering a premiere exhibit with Harlan Mack, a multidisciplinary artist based at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson.
• ThreeRivers Path Trailhead, Bay Street, mural by ARCY;
• Central Cafe, 418 Railroad St., Shaun Terhune’s photography, including a 72” Franconia Ridge metal panorama;
• Cosmic Cup Cafe, 139 Eastern Ave., Emma McGuire artwork, her favorite things to paint are predators such as wolves and foxes, capturing their soft and innocent, yet occasionally unsettling appearance.
• Gatto Nero Press, 190 Eastern Ave., artwork by co-owners Bill and Kim Darling. Both have taught visual art at St. Johnsbury Academy for over 20 years.
• The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, 1302 Main Street, presents Inside Out: Hidden Art in Natural History Collections as part of the 2020 Vision: Seeing the World Through Technology, a statewide initiative of the Vermont Curators Group. This exhibit lets you see beyond the surface of our taxidermy.
