ST. JOHNSBURY — The Back Room Gallery at Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is where visitors and local citizens can visit the exhibit Sightseeing in Silk & Paper, by St. Johnsbury artist Anna Yakubovskaya.
The exhibit continues until August 19. Yakubovskaya began her journey in a city with another saintly name, Saint Petersburg, Russia, at the Stieglitz State Academy of Art and Design. She worked as an art teacher, graphic artist, and interior designer. She moved to Alexandra, Virginia in 1997, working as a silk painting instructor at the Art League School, and as an art teacher at the Russian School in Falls Church, VA.
Anna became involved in the Torpedo Factory Art and Art League Gallery before moving in 2021 to St. Johnsbury. Here she has became involved in a variety of galleries throughout Vermont. In her artist’s statement she writes, “For as long as I can remember, my creativity has been my way of interacting with the world - of feeling, capturing, softening, sharing whatever environment I find myself in.
“Today, I mainly work in two mediums, watercolor and silk painting. These techniques resemble each other in that they both require a certain fearlessness, as well as a trust for the material, in order to strike a balance between the intentional and the spontaneous. Exploring one often helps me find a new freedom, or lightness, in the other.”
A Life In Print: On August 24 the Back Room Gallery will debut A Life in Print, by artist Michael A. Roosevelt, with an August 25 artist reception to coincide with St. Johnsbury’s Final Friday, from 5-7 p.m.
A native of Philadelphia, Roosevelt received a BFA in Printmaking and English from Carnegie-Mellon in 1984. His art career began at the Nova Scotia College of Art & Design in Halifax. His personal studies included extensive travel through Europe, South America and the Far East, including a two-year stay in Tokyo.
Roosevelt’s exhibition of his print, linocuts and engravings, in wood and metal, are of a variety of subjects, from animals, domestic and wild, insects, landscapes and human studies, in color and black and white. The exhibition runs until September 30.
