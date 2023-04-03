Local competitors in the 12- and 13-year-olds division at the 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl March 11, were: Front row (left to right): Bryn Nelson, Ryegate, front row second from left; and Reegan Kelly and Eva Bury, back row at right, both from Derby. (Courtesy photo)
The 2023 State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, held March 11 in Burlington, provided an opportunity for 4-H'ers to match wits on dairy-related topics. Earning rosette ribbons in the 10-11-year-old age group was Lunenburg's CJ McNeeley, front row in middle. (Courtesy photo)
Local competitors in the 12- and 13-year-olds division at the 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl March 11, were: Front row (left to right): Bryn Nelson, Ryegate, front row second from left; and Reegan Kelly and Eva Bury, back row at right, both from Derby. (Courtesy photo)
The 2023 State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, held March 11 in Burlington, provided an opportunity for 4-H'ers to match wits on dairy-related topics. Earning rosette ribbons in the 10-11-year-old age group was Lunenburg's CJ McNeeley, front row in middle. (Courtesy photo)
BURLINGTON — The 2023 State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl attracted 43 competitors ages 8-18.
Held recently at UVM, it included a written exam and several rounds of oral questions on cattle breeds, dairy nutrition, herd health, feeds and forages, anatomy, genetics, milk production and the dairy industry.
Up to 10 rosette ribbons were awarded in each age division with the top four seniors (ages 14-18) named to the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team that will represent Vermont in New England regional and national competitions this year.
Placements for the three younger age groups were as follows:
Aegs 12-13: Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh (first); Bryn Nelson, Ryegate (second); Alexa Graham, Potton, Quebec (third); Emmeline Paquet, East Montpelier (fourth); Austin Washburn, Bethel (fifth); Bristol Card, Williston (sixth); Reegan Kelly (seventh) and Eva Bury (eighth), both from Derby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.