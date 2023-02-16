Locals Shine In Waterford 4-H Equine Event

WATERFORD — 4-H members’ from Caledonia, Essex, Lamoille and Orleans counties gathered in Waterford, February 12, to match wits on everything equine.
Thirty-seven 4-H club members, ranging from Cloverbuds (ages 5-7) to 4-H teens, took part in the 2023 Northeast Region 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl and Hippology Contest at Waterford Elementary School. Up to six rosettes were awarded in each age group for both hippology and quiz bowl. Participants, ages 8-18, who did not place in the Top 6 earned a blue or red Danish ribbon based on their score with the Cloverbuds receiving rainbow rosette participation ribbons.
The afternoon event got underway with the hippology contest, which included a written test, tack identification, measuring a girth and hippology boards. The latter are skill-a-thon stations on different horse-related topics that involved matching a picture to an answer in a provided word bank on the board.
Placements were as follows:
SENIORS (14 and older): Renee Payton (first) and Abby McReynolds (second), both from Danville; Josie Thomas, Waterford (third); Ainsley Kendall, Ryegate (fourth); Lily Call, Waterford (fifth); Elizabeth Gamble, Peacham (sixth)
JUNIORS (12-13): Annabelle Jensen, Charleston (first); Makenna Amadon, Cabot (second); Willa Davis (third) and Paige Hemond (fourth), both from Waterford; Kassandra Koehler, Newport (fifth); Lexie Vinal, Troy (sixth)
Also participating: Jenesy Zwart, Danville
JUNIORS (10-11): Lillie Royer, Newport Center (first); Vera Acheson, Troy (second); Penelope Longe, Newport (third); Jayde Hopkins, Derby (fourth); Desiree Jenson, Charleston (fifth); Laney Cahoon, Waterford (sixth)
Also participating: Kaila Call, Waterford; Kaylee Demers, St. Johnsbury; Gabriella Emerson, Groton; Casey Kendall, Ryegate; Taylor Peck, Sheffield; Mackynzie Tattersall, West Burke; Cameron Franko, Breena Garcia and Jaida Jenkin, all from Wheelock
JUNIORS (8-9): LeighAnn Judd, Wolcott (first); Isla Beattie, Danville (second); Maggie Guyer, Morgan (third); Aubree Giddings, Waterford (fourth); Bailey Tallman, Wolcott (fifth)
Horse Quiz Bowl: Participants also competed in the horse quiz bowl, earning points for being the first to buzz in with the correct answer to questions relating to horse breeds, colors, anatomy, nutrition and other equine topics.
Winners in each age group:
SENIORS: Abby McReynolds, Danville (first); Lily Call, Waterford (second); Elizabeth Gamble, Peacham (third); Ainsley Kendall, Ryegate (fourth); Renee Payton, Danville (fifth); Josie Thomas, Waterford (sixth)
JUNIORS (12-13): Annabelle Jensen, Charleston (first); Paige Hemond, Waterford (second); Kassandra Koehler, Newport (third); Makenna Amadon, Cabot (fourth); Willa Davis, Waterford (fifth); Lexie Vinal, Troy (sixth)
JUNIORS (10-11): Penelope Longe, Newport (first); Jayde Hopkins, Derby (second); Desiree Jenson, Charleston (third); Lillie Royer, Newport Center (fourth); Casey Kendall, Ryegate (fifth); Laney Cahoon, Waterford (sixth)
JUNIORS (8-9): Isla Beattie, Danville (first); Aubree Giddings, Waterford (second); Bailey Tallman, Wolcott (third); Maggie Guyer, Morgan (fourth); LeighAnn Judd, Wolcott (fifth)
Four 4-H Cloverbuds participated in hippology and quiz bowl in a non-competitive, fun way to learn about horses. They were Nora Acheson, Troy; Olive Adams, Barnet; Zayne Franko, Wheelock; and Brooklyn Peck, Sheffield.
The event was sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H and coordinated by UVM Extension 4-H educators Lindy Birch and Holly Ferris. Several adult volunteers and parents assisted with the competitions.
Serving as room moderators to read quiz bowl questions and keep score were Kristi Acheson, Troy; Jillian Dargie, Danville; Emily Harvey Lacroix, Barre; Barb Kristoff, St. Johnsbury; Michelle Morin, Wolcott; and Jennifer Wood, South Kirby.
Assisting with registration and test scoring were Miranda Achilles, North Woodstock, N.H.; Sam Franco, Wheelock; Michelle Lemieux, Cabot; Erica Tattersall, West Burke; and Amanda Turgeon, St. Johnsbury.
To learn more about 4-H in Caledonia and Lamoille Counties, contact Holly Ferris at (802) 751-8307. For Essex and Orleans Counties, contact Lindy Birch at (802) 334-7235.
