London’s Legendary Swingles Sing the Season into St. Jay

KCP Presents and Catamount Arts will kick off the holiday season with an evening wrapped in the warm vocal magic of five-time Grammy winners The Swingles. On Saturday, December 14, at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall, the London-based singers will perform a festive program of folk and jazz-inspired a capella originals, traditional carols, and holiday favorites evocative of blankets of snow and fireside singalongs.
For more than half a century, The Swingles have pushed the boundaries of vocal music. The seven young singers performing as The Swingles today are driven by the same innovative spirit that has defined the internationally acclaimed group since they first made waves in the 1960s. At a time when a cappella music is more popular than ever, The Swingles are recognized worldwide as masters of their craft.
In 1963, American-born Ward Swingle first assembled a group of Parisian session singers to sing Bach’s keyboard music. The resulting album, Jazz Sebastian Bach, launched the Swingle Singers to fame. Since then, they have won five Grammy® awards and made more than 50 recordings, with a repertoire that has grown to include a huge variety of music, including pop, jazz, folk, contemporary classical and new original songs. Recent releases include Folklore, inspired by traditional music from around the world; 50th anniversary album Deep End; and holiday collection Yule Songs vol. II.
The Swingles have appeared on numerous film and TV soundtracks, including Sex and the City, Wedding Crashers, Grey’s Anatomy and Glee. In 2017, they co-wrote and performed a song for the end credits of Alexander Payne’s film Downsizing. Their prolific output of music videos has also earned them millions of views online and new audiences around the world.
The group’s versatility has led to collaborations with artists as diverse as the Modern Jazz Quartet, Jamie Cullum and Labrinth. Luciano Berio was one of the first composers to explore the sound of the Swingles’ amplified voices in an orchestral setting with his groundbreaking Sinfonia, first performed in 1968. The group continues to perform the piece to great acclaim around the world, including recent performances at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall with Michael Tilson Thomas, London’s Royal Festival Hall with Vladimir Jurowsky, and Milan’s La Scala with John Axelrod.
In addition to a busy touring schedule that regularly takes them to North and South America, Europe and Asia, The Swingles present their own London A Cappella Festival at Kings Place each January in partnership with Ikon Arts Management. The festival is the first of its kind in the capital, welcoming the finest vocal talent from around the world.
The Swingles are Federica Basile, Joanna Goldsmith-Eteson, Imogen Parry, Oliver Griffiths, Jon Smith, Kevin Fox, and Edward Randell. For tickets to see The Swingles at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall, Saturday, December 14th, or to learn more about the KCP Presents 2019-20 season, call 802-748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org or www.kcppresents.org. The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors with grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Vermont Arts Council.
