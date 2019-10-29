London’s Stile Antico Sings in St. Johnsbury Nov. 10

Spellbinding Renaissance vocalists Stile Antico will perform in St. Johnsbury’s United Community Church on Sunday, November 10th, as part of the KCP Presents 2019-20 series, produced by Catamount Arts. “An ensemble of breathtaking freshness, vitality, and balance,” according to the New York Times, Stile Antico is one of the world’s most accomplished and innovative vocal ensembles.
Renowned for vibrant and expressive performances of music from the Renaissance, the twelve vocalists of Stile Antico work without a conductor. Thrilling audiences on four continents with their fresh, vibrant and moving performances of Renaissance polyphony, they’ve received three Grammy nominations and performed live at the 60th Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Their NPR Tiny Desk Concert is available to view online.
Based in London, Stile Antico has appeared at many of the world’s most prestigious venues and festivals. The group enjoys a particularly close association with the Wigmore Hall and has performed at the BBC Proms, Buckingham Palace, Amsterdam Concertgebouw, the Palais des Beaux-Arts, Cité de la Musique, Luxembourg Philharmonie, and Leipzig Gewandhaus. Stile Antico is frequently invited to appear at Europe’s leading festivals: highlights include the Lucerne Easter Festival and the Antwerp, Bruges, Utrecht and York Early Music Festivals as well as Washington’s National Cathedral and Library of Congress, Vancouver’s Chan Centre, and the Quebec Festival of Sacred Music.
Stile Antico’s performances are often praised for their immediacy, expressive commitment, and their sensitive and imaginative response to text. These qualities arise from the group’s collaborative working style: members rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing artistically to the musical results. The group is also noted for its compelling programming, which often draws out thematic connections between works to shine new light on Renaissance music.
For tickets to see Stile Antico on Sunday, November 10th, at the United Community Church (formerly North Church) in St. Johnsbury, or to learn more about the KCP Presents 2019-20 season, call 802-748-2600 or visit www.catamountarts.org or www.kcppresents.org . The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors with grant funding from The National Endowment for the Arts and the Vermont Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.