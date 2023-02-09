Looking To Fill The Stage With Fairies And Athenians For Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream!”
Theatre UP, formerly Upstage Players, announces auditions for its spring production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Auditions will be held at the Littleton Opera House on Wednesday, February 22nd from 6 - 8:30 pm and Thursday, February 23rd from 6 – 7:30 pm. Callbacks to follow on the 23rd as needed. Please contact Mary Jo Greene to schedule your audition. mj@theatreupnh.org or 603-259-1213.

