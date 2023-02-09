Looking To Fill The Stage With Fairies And Athenians For Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream!”

Theatre UP, formerly Upstage Players, announces auditions for its spring production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Auditions will be held at the Littleton Opera House on Wednesday, February 22nd from 6 - 8:30 pm and Thursday, February 23rd from 6 – 7:30 pm. Callbacks to follow on the 23rd as needed. Please contact Mary Jo Greene to schedule your audition. mj@theatreupnh.org or 603-259-1213.
In one of the most famous of literary love quadrangles, A Midsummer Night’s Dream tells the tale of Hermia, Demetrius, Lysander, and Helena; four misguided lovers whose journey into the woods lands them in even more trouble, as members of the fairy kingdom decide to use them as veritable pawns in their own love games.
Against the backdrop of the wedding of Duke Theseus and Hippolyta, and the fiery battle of wills between the Fairy King and Queen, Oberon and Titania, the four lovers are challenged by magic and trickery to finally work out what love is all about.
No previous Shakespeare experience is required, and Midsummer is a great play to get your feet wet if you’ve never done any classical theatre. We’ll take time to look at the language before jumping in. There are many roles of many sizes including a non-speaking ensemble of fairies and townspeople. UP is a welcoming and nondiscriminatory organization. We are looking for an incredibly diverse and inclusive cast. We encourage community members to attend regardless of age, race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, and/or experience.
Actors should prepare a one-minute monologue or poem from classical theater repertoire. Actors may also be asked to read from the script.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be directed by Andrew Lidestri, Artistic Director for Theatre UP. All roles are open and a full character breakdown is available on our website. All roles, including the ensemble, will be significant. The show will rehearse and perform at the Littleton Opera House. Rehearsals begin Sunday, March 5th and will take place most Wednesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Sunday afternoons. Actors are expected to attend all rehearsals outside of predefined conflicts. Performance dates are May 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, & 21, with a possible matinee on Thursday, May 18.
Any theater lovers not interested in being on stage but interested in working with set crews, prop and tech production, or costuming are encouraged to email us at info@theatreupnh.org. UP is a welcoming community theatre excited to work with people of all levels of experience.
For more information, please visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/upstageplayersnh and our website at www.theatreupnh.org, or email info@theatreupnh.org.
Theatre UP is a not-for-profit community theater company, serving the North Country with quality theatrical experiences for over 40 years. The company’s mission is to “create exceptional theatre in the community setting,” making theatre accessible to interested thespians and audiences at the Littleton Opera House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.