LowDown Brass Band Plays Levitt AMP Finale At Dog Mountain
Buy Now

The LowDown Brass Band closes out the Levitt AMP Summer Series with a Sunday 5 p.m. show at Dog Mountain. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series finishes the 2023 season this Sunday, August 27, with the LowDown Brass Band, 5 p.m. at Dog Mountain.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.