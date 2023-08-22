LowDown Brass Band Plays Levitt AMP Finale At Dog Mountain

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series finishes the 2023 season this Sunday, August 27, with the LowDown Brass Band, 5 p.m. at Dog Mountain.
Hosted by Catamount Arts with partners including Friends of Dog Mountain, the Town of St. Johnsbury, and Discover St. Johnsbury, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series brought 11 free family-friendly shows to two St. Johnsbury locations in eight weeks. Sunday’s final show will include a short opening set by Hans Williams, whose earlier Levitt AMP appearance was canceled due to lightning.
The LowDown Brass Band is a strong representation of Chicago music culture. The band leans heavily on dancehall and street beat rhythm, with the energy of hip hop, jazz, reggae, and soul. LowDown’s recent performances include opening for Galactic, Bon Jovi, and appearances at the Montreal Jazz Festival, World Music Fest, Vancouver Jazz Fest, and Chicago Jazz Fest.
In 2020, Hans Williams debuted “Body on My Shoulders,” a heart-rending reflection on suicide that was followed by “All is Well,” and “Checklist,” in 2022. His indie-folk banger, “Willows,” comes in advance of his EP.
The final Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury show of the season takes place at 5 p.m. Given the recent addition of a 30-minute opening act, patrons are encouraged to arrive early, as the show will start promptly at 5.
Vendors will be onsite for food and drink purchases, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food. Visit catamounarts.org for more information.
Catamount Arts is thrilled to confirm that the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will be back in summer 2024.
