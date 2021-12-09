Lucid Elephants perform at The Loading Dock during the Littleton First Friday Arts Night on Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Local News
- Peacham Man Charged With Assault
- Community Rallies To Provide Ringing Endorsement Of Finn Rooney’s Vision
- Count Climbs To At Least 42 Vehicles Vandalized In St. Johnsbury
- Select Board Looks Into Legality Of Woodsville Expansion
- Burke Chamber Holding Annual Christmas Tree Decorating Contest
- Ribbon Cut At New Avenue As Online Celebrants Cheer
- COVID-19 In New Hampshire:DHMC Frustrated By Low Vaccination Rate, Concerned About Rising Hospitalizations
- Staff Vaccination Rate Linked To Prison Outbreak
- New Moderator Sworn In For Friday Special Town Meeting
- Derby Man Charged With Hate Crime Against State Trooper
Local Features
- NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Now Accepting Applications For 2022
- Congressmen Sanders And Welch Visit Lyndon Institute
- A Year In Review For Children’s Literacy Foundation
- Calling All Plows… Caledonian-Record To Publish Snow Removal List
- U.S. Postal Service Introduces Pen Pal Project
- Creativity And Crafting Can Bring Families Together
- Afterschool Programs Support Students And Families
- Chelsea Diagle Inducted into Alpha Eta Honor Society at Quinnipiac University
- Connor McClure Selected as Peer Mentor at UVM
- Area Residents Named to Dean’s List at Stonehill College
Local Sports
- St. Johnsbury’s Clara Andre: The Record’s 2021 Field Hockey Player Of The Year
- Wednesday Local Scores (Dec. 9) And Upcoming Schedule
- North Country’s Austin Giroux: The Record’s 2021 Golfer Of The Year
- Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 8) And Wednesday Schedule
- St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman: The Record’s 2021 Cross-Country Runner Of The Year
- Brown, Panthers Escape Profile With Win
- Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Horsch Rises In Littleton Rout; PC Picks Off Colebrook
- Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 6) And Tuesday Schedule
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Loons Set Nesting Record In Vermont
- Weekend Local Scores (Dec. 4-5) And Monday Schedule
