Lucid Elephants Playing Lancaster July 29

LANCASTER, N.H. — On Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m., Lucid Elephants brings their psychedelic sound to Rockin’ the Park, a weekly concert series in Centennial Park in Lancaster; this will be the final Rockin’ the Park show of the summer.
Regulars at Littleton’s The Loading Dock music club, Lucid Elephants is an up-and-coming band from Littleton that has recently played at the Stone Church in Newmarket and at Jerry Jam, with an upcoming gig at the Apohadion Theater in Portland, Maine. Their recent EP, Mojo Studio Sessions: Windows, has a late 1960s psychedelic rock sound with hints of The Byrds, Jefferson Airplane, and early Pink Floyd, but with its own unique vibe. Lucid Elephants consists of Andrew Hauprich on vocals, guitar, and keys, Jake Berbrich on guitar and backing vocals, Caleb Bonilla on bass and backing vocals, and Cece Jones on drums and vocals.
This week there is no food vendor, but attendees are welcome to bring a picnic dinner or takeout from one of Lancaster’s great restaurants. All are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy an evening of great music with their friends and neighbors. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to the Lancaster Town Hall. Rockin’ the Park is sponsored by the Noyes Lecture Fund.
