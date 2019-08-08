Cabot Arts will present folk singer/songwriter Lui Collins in concert on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. at the Landmark Schoolhouse, 1643 Route 215 in Lower Cabot.
Lui has been performing, writing and recording for over 40 years, her early Philo and Green Linnet recordings earning international acclaim and establishing her as a respected voice in the folk world. Lui has shared the stage with such notables as Pete Seeger, Bonnie Raitt, Stan Rogers, Dar Williams, and John Gorka. Renowned guitarist Dave van Ronk called her “one of the best guitarist-arrangers I have heard in years.”
