LUNENBURG — Lunenburg’s Old Home Day, held Aug. 7, included some postponed activities from the town’s 2020 and 2021 Maple Festivals. One of those activities was the Quilt Square Contest, sponsored by the Lunenburg Historical Society.
The historical society recently announced winners of its Maple Quilt Square contest. Entries were submitted in March of 2020, and winners chosen by people’s choice, during the 15th Maple Festival. That festival was canceled, as was the 2021 festival.
Lunenburg’s Old Home Day this year included some maple activities found at the annual Maple Festival, including the display of and voting on the 2020 quilt square contest entries. “Each of the 10 entries were works of art!” said society member Christine Lingley.
The winning entries were created by Sharon Miller of Errol, N.H. in the applique category and Noreen Hinton of Newport, Vt., in the block category. All entries can be viewed online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.