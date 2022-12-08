Lunenburg Gingerbread Bazaar Announced

LUNENBURG — Winners of the the 13th Lunenburg Gingerbread Bazaar were: Gail Betts, $30 gift certificate to Riff’s Flower Shop, Lancaster; Kathy Simonds, $33 gift certificate to Lancaster House of Pizza; Evan Hammond, $25 certificate to Little Village Toy and Book Shop, Littleton; and Coby Hall and Charles Alba, pizza certificates to Domino’s.
The Lunenburg Historical Society maple quilt raffle winner was Ron Magoni. The Old Home Day raffle winners include: table crafted by Stan Switser to Jim Peyton; wooden bowl and cribbage board crafted by Dana Emery to Pat Scott and Ryan Lowell, respectively; and Harriet Whitehead painted plate donated by Maren Downing to Ryan Lowell.
Some great cookie stacking attempts were made by visitors of all ages. Winners were Carson Ingerson (under age 4); Reagan Thompson (ages 4-6); Maddox Richardson (ages 7-9); Jaelyn Bergeron (ages 10-12), and Isabella Simonds (ages 13 and older).
“Creation Contest entries were outstanding!” said Christine Lingley of Top of the Common Committee, which hosted the event. “Thank you to the KESD Lunenburg After School Program students for providing the Gingerbread Village Display, depicting the center of Lunenburg.” In the beginner division, Maddox Richardson and Reagan Thompson tied for first place, and shared the $25 certificate to Scorpio’s Pizza, Lancaster.
