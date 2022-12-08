Lunenburg Gingerbread Bazaar Announced
This "Lunenburg Village" display was created by the KESD Lunenburg After School Program students. It depicts Lunenburg Variety, gazebo, church, school, and houses. (Photo by Megan Richardson)

LUNENBURG — Winners of the the 13th Lunenburg Gingerbread Bazaar were: Gail Betts, $30 gift certificate to Riff’s Flower Shop, Lancaster; Kathy Simonds, $33 gift certificate to Lancaster House of Pizza; Evan Hammond, $25 certificate to Little Village Toy and Book Shop, Littleton; and Coby Hall and Charles Alba, pizza certificates to Domino’s.

