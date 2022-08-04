Lunenburg third Open Mic of the season Aug 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lunenburg third Open Mic of the season, Saturday, August 13 - a family friendly, relaxed, small town atmosphere.Old Congregational Church building at the top of the Lunenburg Common, Route 2, beginning at 6 p.m. Adults $3, performers and kids accompanied by an adult admitted free. Please bring finger food to share; beverages provided. FMI 802-892-6654 or visit www.topofthecommon.org. Proceeds benefit the restoration project of the Top of the Common Committee. Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Gov. Scott Promotes Electric Vehicle Initiatives On Visit To St. Johnsbury NEK Harvest Hub Provides Innovative Way To Buy And Sell Local Littleton Town Offices To Not Move Into Temporary Trailers Recruit Dies At Police Academy Board, Eureka Hose Mull Partnership To Repurchase Vintage Fire Engine Unattended Death Victim Identified WaterfordTown May Use ARPA Funds To Accelerate Broadband Roll-out Wanted Man Arrested For Assault On Eastern Avenue NHDOT Mulls Alternatives For Aging Route 18 Bridge Connecting Littleton-Waterford Police Say Store Robbery Was An Inside Job Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Features Brooke Nadeau is Spring 2022 Graduate of Missouri State University Locals Shine At Barton 4-H Dairy Show Enduro World Series Expected to Bring Extra Business to NEK Area Students Named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Western New England University Lisbon Regional School to Hold Open House/Cookout For Pre-K, Kindergarten Families Aug. 24 Chamber Made: The Privilege Of Being A Tour Guide St. Johnsbury Distillery Goes Solar Locals Graduate From Snelling Leadership Institute Vespar Duffy Joins Badger Peabody & Smith Wheelock Named New Nurse At Groveton Elementary Local Sports Top Notch Triathlon Returns On Saturday LI Football’s Richardy Bringing Game Home Green Mountain Wild Crowned 16-18 Babe Ruth State Champs NVU-Lyndon Tabs Roosa As Head XC Coach CVU Crowned Champion At Lyndon Team Camp Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: The Bridge Of Flowers Was Long On My Bucket List Hilltopper OLine, Redhawk 7v7 Squad Reign At SJA’s Annual Summer Football Event (With Photo Gallery) Local Shooters Compete In Nebraska Lancaster Street Fair 5K Results Vermont Little League 12U State Baseball Tournament Scores
