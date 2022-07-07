Lydia Gray Concert For Help Kids India

HAVERHILL, N.H. — “A Song For India,” a benefit concert for Help Kids India by Lydia Gray, Ed Eastridge and friends, will be held July 21 at 7 p.m., at Alumni Hall, 75 Court St. in Haverhill.
Lydia Gray, a well-known Upper Valley singer, performs Latin, Brazilian jazz, and popular classics from the ’40s and ’50s. “Her light touch, warmth, and elegance have graced clubs and other venues throughout the US, the Caribbean, and Europe,” says Catherine Kidder, co-president of Help Kids India, Inc.
Gray and guitarist Ed Eastridge have made three albums and a fourth is on the way with interpretations of popular classics. He and Gray will be joined by Jakob Breitbach on fiddle and upright bass, and Marcus Copening, percussion.
In addition, guest pianist Rev. Dr. Don Saliers will play “To India With Love,” written for Help Kids India by a Montana donor, poet and composer Linda Swanberg. A mini-silent auction will feature kantha quilts and a kantha tote.
Lydia Gray’s “Song for India” supports Help Kids India’s three preschools in southern India. A staff of 23 local women provide 170 children living in poverty with an early education, nutrition, health care, and love. With this intervention, children of illiterate parents, among the poorest of village families, are now completing high school, trade school, and college.
“Help Kids India, an all-volunteer Vermont nonprofit, partners with a 25-year old Indian foundation; their job is to manage the schools. It’s all made possible thanks to Help Kids India’s donors,” Kidder added.
