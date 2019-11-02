LYNDON CENTER — Once Upon a Mattress, a family-friendly musical fairy tale, will be performed on the the Lyndon Institute Theater Company stage on Thursday, Nov. 7 and Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., as well as a special 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Nov. 9. Children ages 10 and under who wear a medieval fairytale-inspired costume to Saturday’s matinee will be admitted for free with an adult ticket purchaser.
Information provided by LI noted, “If you thought you knew the story of ‘The Princess and The Pea,’ you may be in for a walloping surprise! Did you know, for instance, that Princess Winnifred actually swam the moat to reach Prince Dauntless the Drab? Or that Lady Larken’s love for Sir Harry provided a rather compelling reason that she reach the bridal altar post haste? Or that, in fact, it wasn’t the pea at all that caused the princess a sleepless night? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance provides some side-splitting shenanigans. Chances are you’ll never look at fairy tales quite the same way again.”
Artistic direction is by Lyndon Institute Theater Company Director Laura Wayne. Susanne Norwood provides musical direction. The PG-rated production showcases the talents of Lyndon Institute’s student actors, vocalists, musicians, and crew members.
