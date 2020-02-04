MAC Center Celebrates Recent Accessibility Upgrades

Recently, the MAC Center for the Arts underwent a major upgrade to become ADA Compliant by adding a Handicap Bathroom and changing the blueprint of the floor plan to accommodate wheelchair accessibility.
The Renovation began Jan. 5 with a concerted effort on the part of the artists to deconstruct the venue of all artwork to allow the construction and overhaul to begin. The two-week endeavor and redeveloped space greeted customers with a Grand Re-Opening Jan. 25.
During the entire month of February, a raffle is being held to help continue the funding for more ADA upgrades. Stop in the MAC Center for the Arts, 158 Main St., Newport during the winter hours, Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. to learn more.
