MAC Center For The Arts Grand Re-opening To Be Held Jan. 25 — Leap Year Celebration

NEWPORT — After weeks of renovations, the MAC Center for the Arts is ready to unveil their new and improved Gallery Space at 158 Main St. in Newport on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come explore, browse, and rediscover the arts just in time to celebrate Leap Year.
Thanks in part to grants and fundraising, a new ADA compliant bathroom has been added and redesign of the floor space to accommodate wheelchair accessibility has been accomplished. To support the ADA continuing efforts, MAC will hold a Leap Year raffle beginning Jan. 25 through Feb. 29. The winning tickets will be pulled on Feb. 29, Leap Day.
MAC Artists have donated pieces that are a celebration of many of our talents at the collaborative. Featured in the Leap Year raffle are: a painting by Victoria Mathiesen (value $300); painting by Pixies Durand (value $100); sterling silver with garnet earrings by Ellie Roberts (value $78); pottery bowl by Diana Poulin (value $60); pottery bowl and plate by Nancy Nash (value $56); pottery “face” vase by Arlene Goldberg (value $50); photograph on canvas by Nancy Nash (value $45); polymer pendant necklace by Isobel Marks (value $25); and a book by author, Susan Sanders (Value $10). All monies will go to the ADA improvements at the MAC Center for the Arts.
For more information about MAC Center for the Arts, visit www.maccenterforthearts.com or call (802) 334-1966. Winter hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Sunday-Tuesday. MAC is a local non-profit.
