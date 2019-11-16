On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m., MAC Center for the Arts is hosting at event at which the public is invited to create a seasonal centerpiece made of local evergreens and festive materials. This is an activity for family members, friends and neighbors.
Instructor, Nancy Nash, will conduct the workshop in the MAC lower gallery. This annual event is usually a sell out, so early registration is suggested. Workshop is limited to 35 participants and has a fee per participant to cover supplies; ages 9 and up are welcome.
Following the event, take time to browse through the upstairs gallery and select from pieces of arts and crafts, music and books, jewelry and furniture; it’s a shop local opportunity.
For more information, visit www.maccenterforthearts.com, call 802-334-1966, stop by the MAC and pick up a registration form, or email pattyos@earthlink.net.
