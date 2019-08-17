NEWPORT — The MAC Center for the Arts presents “Yves Klein: The Man Who Invented Blue.”
As a special presentation of the MAC Center’s exhibition “Blue: an Exploration of the Colour,” local artist, filmmaker, and MAC Center member Bradleigh Stockwell will present a lecture about “Yves Klein: The Man Who Invented Blue.”
When he died in Paris in 1963 at the age of 34, Klein was a successful artist and poised for international fame. In his brief career, he created many of the performance and artistic techniques which would become standard practices in the decades to come. Among his most notorious was creating art in front of an invited audience as musicians performed. More important was his creation of a special type of blue paint, now known as International Klein Blue. Klein made it his artistic signature, applying it to large canvases, sponges, sculptures, massive murals, and even models who became, in his words, “living paintbrushes.” The MAC Center exhibition includes a large work created with “IKB.” Stockwell’s lecture at 2 p.m. today will include a live demonstration of this hue.
Also on the program: a fascinating filmed interview with Klein’s widow, Rotraut. This film is being shown by special arrangement with Denmark’s Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebæk, Denmark. This half-hour film contains brief, artistic, but explicit female nudity.
“Yves Klein: The Man Who Invented Blue” will be presented at the MAC Center, 158 Main Street in Newport. This is a free event and open to the public.
Gallery hours: Mon-Sat 10-5 and Sun 10-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.