NEWPORT — MAC Center for the Arts will present the opening for ANECHOIC by sculptor, Sterling Trail on August 23, from 5-7 p.m. in the Downstairs Gallery.
Sterling’s art is the reimagining, repurposing and redesigning of hardscapes.
“I see discarded machines; their vacant husks laying scattered, partially submerged in the annual sediment of the summers now past,” Trail says. “These machines are the corpses of function, returned to the earth, devoid of a conduit beyond the artist’s appreciation for their form. I can’t tell you what these forgotten things will be tomorrow or the day after, all I can tell you is what they were made from. I have made the journey down the old road, through trees and shallow puddles to another world that is divided by an intersection. The world I seek is obscured by a vacancy of necessity; it was left behind by its previous stewards who only dealt in abandonment. Now all that remains of the ritualistic discarding of functionless articles are the remnants of machines and structures, submerged under accretions and deposits made annually by the silent sentinels of the forest.”
Trail shares that his art is influenced by the iconic Lee Bontecou is an American sculptor and printmaker and a pioneer figure in the New York art world; Theodore Roszak, an abstract, impressionist sculptor; and Italian sculptor, Quinto Ghermandi.
“To some, this world is inconsequential, its use was lost years ago as laws stood in opposition of this world’s function,” he explains. “Now the only remainder of its glory rusts and sinks into the earth’s recesses. It is here where I find the old triumphs of mankind, and it is here where I find function in the functionless. Around me lay their figures crumpled half berried, lost objects, machines, the unidentifiable, all stamped with ornate motifs and marked by the pit and scratch of nature. I carve, grind, and weld, these are the objects of a past world, the objects I create with them are remnants.”
This sculpture exhibit is a first for the MAC Center for the Arts and celebrates emerging artists. Curated by Victoria Mathiesen, Andrea Strobach and Arlene Goldberg, MAC has hosted several exhibits this season by Touring Artists, Members and Invited Artists. These exhibits are free and open to the public. Stop in to see this extraordinary display of modern art - ANECHOIC runs through September 22.
