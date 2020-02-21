Artists are reminded that the deadline for artwork submitting applications for the special exhibit “Ecosystems Through an Artist’s Eye” at MAC Center for the Arts in Newport is March 2.
Application forms are at the MAC Center for the Arts, 158 Main Street, Newport and all work should be dropped off at the MAC Center, Wednesday, March 18 through Saturday, March 21, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
This unique and interesting exhibit, organized in collaboration with the MAC Center for the Arts, Memphremagog Watershed Association and the Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District highlights Farm visits, but for those who could not attend the paint outs at Fairmont Farms, Pete’s Greens, and Morey Hill Farm, it will also focus on wetlands, soil health, forest, flood plain and pollinators as the five focal points of the exhibit so there is a wealth of possibility, inspiration and expression for artists. This special partnership exhibition is open to all artists and all work will be juried.
The exhibit opens at the MAC Center, Friday, April 3 with a Reception/Vernissage from 5-7 p.m. “Ecosystems Through an Artist’s Eye” is a free event, open to the public and runs until May 16. For more information, visit www.maccenterforthearts.com or call 334-1966.
