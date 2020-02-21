The MAC Center for the Arts was invited to celebrate the Newport City Elementary School’s PEACE PROJECT which is in full swing schoolwide. The colorful art concept was designed by Lynn Leimer-Flint, of a tree with every students hands adorned with peace symbols to represent leaves on the tree. Using the motto of “Many Hands make light work”, the collaboration manifested the Peace Tree in a record 45 minutes.
