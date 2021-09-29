MacArthur Genius Michelle Dorrance Brings Dance Company To LI

It took five years, half a decade of wrangling schedules, travel itineraries, and performer specs, but KCP Presents has finally managed to get Michelle Dorrance, pioneering choreographer and 2015 MacArthur Fellow, to the Northeast Kingdom. Dorrance Dance will perform “SOUNDspace” at Lyndon Institute on Tuesday, Oct. 5, as part of KCP Presents.
One of very few truly American art forms, tap dance is nevertheless overlooked sometimes among dance critics and fine arts gatekeepers, dismissed as the noisy hobby of small children and women in leotards and top hats. Michelle Dorrance, however, is proving, one sacrosanct space at a time, that tap is essential to the canon and belongs, well, everywhere.
Dorrance’s “SOUNDspace” was the first evening-length work commissioned by the Danspace Project from a tap dancer, and it earned Dorrance a coveted Bessie award. The following year, she won the first Princess Grace Foundation fellowship ever bestowed on a tap dancer and, the year after that, she won the Jacob’s Pillow Award. At a gala hosted by the Martha Graham Company featuring dancers from the New York City Ballet and the American Ballet Theatre, Dorrance was the only tap dancer on the bill.
“SOUNDspace” was commissioned as a site-specific piece in New York City’s St. Mark’s Church, but there was a catch: no tap shoes were allowed in the historic venue. Dorrance didn’t miss a beat. She choreographed complex, surprising arrangements for dancers in socks, wooden taps, and leather soles, creating a dynamic soundscape highlighted, sometimes, by total darkness. The result, which will be presented in Lyndon Institute, Tuesday, October 5th, is riveting and complex, alternately polyrhythmic and otherworldly. It swings, swishes, scoots and skates the very fine line between innovation and tradition.
“I had been looking for someone like Michelle,” event curator David Parker told DANCE magazine in 2013, “someone who was dealing with tap in its full dimensions as dance—space, character—as well as music.”
“First and foremost, I’m a tap dancer,” Dorrance says in a video interview by the MacArthur Foundation, “but I love composing.” Unlike other dance forms, tap dance is its own music, and Dorrance has made a name for herself “enhancing the appreciation of tap as an innovative, evolving, and serious art form,” creating acoustic chambers in unexpected places, and generating well-deserved recognition from some very discerning audiences.
A veteran of every notable tap company, Dorrance danced with Savion Glover’s Ti Dii, Barbara Duffy & Company, Rumba Tap, Manhattan Tap, Jazz Tap Ensemble, and toured with “Stomp” off-Broadway for four years before developing Dorrance Dance. In typical Dorrance fashion, however, she’s taken tap well beyond its assumed boundaries, from dancing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to creating a trio of works for the American Ballet Theatre.
Despite breathtaking innovation, Dorrance’s work maintains clear organic ties to its roots, never departing from tap’s lineage so much as evolving with it. Dorrance, her company, and their band comprise an encyclopedic tribute to the old masters, carrying and communicating that legacy in their bodies, while kick, shuffle, ball-changing beyond boundaries as easily as ghosts moving through walls.
“Tap is an incredibly transcendent form,” she said on NPR’s All Things Considered. “Born of some of the most oppressed people our country and culture has known, (it) finds its way to joy.”
To enjoy a rare, eagerly anticipated chance to see Michelle Dorrance and the Dorrance Dance Company perform their award-winning “SOUNDspace,” presented by KCP Presents at Lyndon Institute, Tuesday, October 5th, get your tickets at www.catamountarts.org or by calling 748-2600. Be advised that all Catamount Arts and KCP Presents shows require masks, valid ID, and proof of vaccine and/or negative COVID testing.
The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors with grant funding from The National Endowment for the Arts, the Vermont Arts Council, and the New England Foundation for the Arts.
