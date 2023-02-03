MacMaster/Leahy To Perform St. Johnsbury Concert

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom favorites Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy return to St. Johnsbury Feb. 21 for a 7 p.m. show at St. J Academy’s Fuller Hall, on Main St.
Hosted by KCP Presents, MacMaster and Leahy are known for their fast-paced jigs, reels, and Maritimes fiddle favorites. Their high-energy shows include foot-tapping melodies, heartrending ballads, and world-class step dancing in a mesmerizing whirlwind of piano, bagpipes, guitar, accordion, and fiery fiddles.
Hailing from Cape Breton Island, Natalie received her first fiddle at the age of nine, launching a career that has lasted for more than 30 years. Her first recording was released when she was only 16. Her projects include collaborations with Alison Krauss, Carlos Santana, the Chieftains, Paul Simon, Pavarotti, and Yo-Yo Ma.
Perfecting his talent since the age of three, Leahy has literally spent his entire life with a fiddle in his hand. His parents, a fiddle-playing father from Ontario and a step-dancing mother from Cape Breton, were his source of inspiration and guidance. Exultant, high-energy performances have become his musical signature.
Music Road describes the abundance of delights audiences can look forward to at a MacMaster & Leahy show: “Flying notes, fast-paced jigs, reels and polkas, paint can percussion and Gaelic lyrics, original music and tunes from Scotland, Ireland, the Maritimes and elsewhere, piano, bagpipes, guitar, accordion, and of course fiddles: all those, in the hands and spirits of these gifted musicians.”
For more information visit kcppresents.org. The KCP Presents series is produced by Catamount Arts in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors.
