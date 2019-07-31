Main Street Arts @ St. Andrew’s Presenting Pianist Jorge Garcia Herranz Friday

News Story: Main Street Arts @ St. Andrew’s presents pianist Jorge Garcia Herranz on Friday, August 2rd, 2019 at 7:30. Jorge will perform works by Schubert, Beethoven, Mompou, De Falla, Ableniz, Granados, and Turina. This is a return visit to St. Andrew’s and Jorge always gives an exciting and exacting performance.
Spanish pianist Jorge Garcia Herranz began his musical studies at the Royal Music Conservatory in Madrid where he studied piano, chamber music, harpsichord, counterpoint and fugue, composition and choir direction. After receiving a grant for young musicians he travelled to Paris France to work with various teachers living there.
Years later Jorge is still living in Paris and is teaching at the Darius Milhaud Conservatory. He regularly gives concerts in Paris, and has notably performed the complete series of Beethoven sonatas, Part I of Bach’s Well Tempered Clavier as well as his French Suites, Toccatas and Partitas, a series of Chopin’s greatest works, and a series of sonatas for violin and piano by Beethoven and Mozart. In addition to these works, his repertoire also includes a large selection of chamber music and Spanish music such as Albeniz, Falla and Granados.
Jorge is not only passionate about classical music. He has always had a great interest in all types of music from around the world and has been working on tango music for almost ten years. He began with his duo Tangopuntodos (tango for two pianos) which has performed in France and Spain and which has recorded two CDs Tangopuntodos and Amanecer. He is currently working on his solo tango project which includes both classical tango from composers such as Troilo, Gardel, Salgan and Mores and the very modern tango of Piazzolla. Jorge has just recently arranged a collection of Piazzolla ‘s pieces for piano and recorded them for his new CD.
Main Street Arts @ St. Andrew’s is an outreach ministry of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Our mission is to contribute to and broaden the cultural life of the St. Johnsbury area by bringing live music to the community.
Tickets available at the door and at catamountix.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.