Rosemary Gladstar will offer a talk and demonstration on making Fire Cider at the Craftsbury Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. She is a herbalist and author, and founder of Sage Mountain Herbal Center in Barre. She has been learning, teaching and writing about herbs for over 40 years and is the author of 12 books, including her most recent, “Fire Cider! 101 Zesty Recipes for Health Boosting Remedies.”

