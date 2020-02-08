Mal Maiz To Heat Up The Highland Stage

The exuberant traditions of Afro-Caribbean rhythms woven with Central American tunes are the signature sounds for the Latin dance band Mal Maiz, which will heat up the stage at the Highland Center for the Arts on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
A native of Costa Rica, band frontman Brujo Maiz Vargas Sandoval, blends traditional cumbia, latin and reggae motifs into a tapestry of world music with a contemporary and energetic twist.
Currently based in Burlington, Mal Maiz came to the forefront of the east coast music scene by gaining acclaim at VPR’s Live From the Fort’s New Voices Project. “Mal Maiz brings a boundless energy and undeniably unique sound to the stage, noted Keisha Luce, HCA’s Executive Director. “This show will be a real treat for our Valentine’s Day audience.”
Tickets can be purchased online at www.highlandartsvt.org or by phone at 802-533-2000.
