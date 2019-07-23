MaMuse Concert Friday At St. Andrews Church In St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A concert from MaMuse will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday at St Andrews Church.
“Ma” as in Mamma; “Muse” as in the one who inspires is a duo comprised of Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker.
Show promoters call their music “harmonic, uplifting, luscious, folk-soul-revival and a musical tune-up for the heart wholeheartedly fed by the folk and gospel traditions.”
Backed by guitarist Walter Strauss, Nutting and Longaker play a family of varied acoustic instruments including upright bass, guitar, mandolins, ukulele, and flutes.
“The synergy that is created through this musical connection is palpable and truly moving to witness,” noted show promoters.
St. Andrews Church is located on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.
