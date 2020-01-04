42 Maple Art Center Featuring Artist Inspired By New Hampshire

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center is featuring paintings by Michelle McElroy. The title of the exhibition is “Still In New Hampshire.” It will be on display through Feb. 3.
McElroy is a native New Englander who studied painting at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and has worked at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Skinner Auction House and Historic New England. Her work has been accepted into various juried shows around the United States and actively shows at local venues, such as libraries and cafes. She is a member of the Edward Hopper House in New York, Arts Wayland in Massachusetts and Monadnock Arts Alive in Keene, N.H. McElroy lives in Massachusetts with her husband and two cats.
McElroy said she gravitates toward painting scenes of quiet moments with strong use of light and shadow. “These are images that I may see on early morning runs, midnight snacks in the kitchen or simple observations of everyday scenes. My favorite place to be is in the beautiful state of New Hampshire and I find endless inspiration for painting there from the sincerity of a small-town market to a delicately list sunrise in the mountains,” she said.
“Her painting is most influenced by Edward Hopper and Horace Pippin and the goal in her work is to create a connection with the viewer who can relate and share a similar feeling from common scenes that are actually special moments,” noted information provided by 42 Maple.
