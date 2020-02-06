42 Maple Art Center Hosting Opening Reception For Entartete Kunst 2020

On Friday, from 7 to 9 p.m., Bethlehem’s 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center will host the opening reception for Entartete Kunst 2020, an exhibition that challenges artists to evoke dialogue and conversation on some of the most challenging current affairs, with a focus on today’s political climate and human rights violations. The goal of this exhibit is to parallel the original and touchy Entartete Kunst exhibition in Germany in 1937 and to bring the idea of degenerate art and censorship into the 21st century.
The literal translation of entartete kunst is ‘degenerate art,’ a term first adopted by the Nazi Party in the 1920s to describe modern art. During Hitler’s reign, works by internationally famous artists were stripped from state-owned museums and banned because the pieces were considered to be an ‘insult to German feeling.’ The artists were stripped of teaching positions, forbidden to exhibit or sell their works, and sometimes prevented from creating art.
In 1937, the Nazi Party hosted Entartete Kunst in Munich. Over 650 samples of modern art were displayed alongside derisive labels and large propaganda signs. The purpose of the exhibition was to inflame the public against modernism, and it traveled to 11 different cities. At the same time, the Nazi Party hosted the Grosse Deutsche Kunstausstellung (Great German Art Exhibit).
Famous artists such as Picasso, Salvador Dali, Max Ernst and Miro were considered degenerate. In the end, Entartete Kunst drew over two million visitors, which was more than triple was the approved Nazi exhibit attracted.
This immersive and interactive exhibition has been timed to open four days before the New Hampshire primaries. It is a provocative exploration of history revisited. In Entartete Kunst 2020, 42 Maple has given artists a platform to address the issues of today’s human rights violations, politics, and the very parts of history we as a world have sought to forget.
“Art is, and always has been, a lens from which truth can be seen and viewed. This show gives artists a platform to take in the most provocative that history has thrown at us, and allows them to shed light on the unnerving parallels of yesterday and today. It is for those who care enough to open the eyes of the outside world while hoping to foster change,” said gallery co-director Tadhg Slater.
The Entartete Kunst 2020 exhibit will be on display beginning Friday through March 2.
