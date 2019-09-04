Maple Leaf Seven To Perform Sunday At North Danville Baptist Church

The Maple Leaf Seven, Vermont’s own traditional jazz band, provides “Dixieland” and classic swing throughout the northeast for jazz lovers and dancers. Maple Leaf Seven features traditional and contemporary interpretations of jazz standards on clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, piano, bass and drums. The group will be performing Sunday during the 9:30 a.m. worship service at North Danville Baptist Church.
Maple Leaf Seven was founded in 1978 by jazz lovers in St. Johnsbury. In the succeeding 40 years the band has played numerous concerts, weddings, parties and anniversary celebrations. During the summer months Maple Leaf is a highlight of many Vermont and New Hampshire town fairs and bandstands, including Danville, Irasburg and Fairlee and Bethlehem and Lisbon, N.H. Winter engagements include annual appearances at First Night - St. Johnsbury and Mardi Gras celebrations in addition to concerts, dances and private parties. The band has traveled for performances in Portsmouth, N.H., Cortland, N.Y., Hogansburg, N.Y., Middletown, Conn. and Cornish, Maine as well as onto Lake Champlain on the Spirit of Ethan Allen. A full calendar of the band’s 2019 performances and contact information for bookings is available at www.stjjazz.org.
Maple Leaf’s newest CD, “Sweet Jesus” features spirituals, hymns and gospel numbers performed in the band’s inimitable swinging style. Led by church musician Phil Brown, Maple Leaf Seven plays for “jazz funerals” and they are known for their series of “Dixieland” worship services. These services held annually in Peacham and St. Johnsbury have also been offered in churches throughout the northeast.
Performers during most Maple Leaf Seven engagements are Ron Ducham, clarinet; Jim Torres, tenor sax; Glendon Ingalls, trumpet; Marty McRae, trombone; John Goodrich, piano and tuba; Phil Brown, bass, guitar and vocals; and Gary Aubin, drums. With the addition of Peter Storrings on clarinet, Maple Leaf Seven has become a German oom-pah band for Oktoberfest and other celebrations.
