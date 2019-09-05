42 Maple To Present Missionary (Juxta)position By Dylan Fazier

New Hampshire native, Dylan Frazier, will present his multimedia artwork at 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center in September. Frazier’s body of work, titled “Missionary (Juxta)position” is a look inside Frazier’s chaotic mind.
“From three-dimensional sculptures and installation pieces to two-dimensional photography and paintings, [Frazier] aims to tell stories beyond face value and beyond the norm,” noted information from 42 Maple.
There will be a free opening reception for Frazier and his exhibit on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. The Gallery at 42 Maple is at 42 Maple Street in Bethlehem, N.H.
Frazier is a multipotentialite artist, born and raised in New Hampshire. Although predominantly self-taught, Frazier cultivated his creativity throughout his scholastic career by taking coursework at Dartmouth College as well as Northern Vermont University.
Having looked up to artists such as Salvador Dali and Shepard Fairey, Frazier grew an affinity for their freedom of expression through many mediums. This, in turn, has led him to create with various materials; including assemblage, photography, graphic design, and painting.
Frazier’s freedom of expression has given him the ability to not only create on a whim for himself but to create directly for others. His work can be found in shops across New Hampshire as well as gracing the covers of many musical releases, show posters for national and international acts, and merchandise.
“Missionary (Juxta)position” will be on display through the end of September.
