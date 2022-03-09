Former Fairbanks Museum Educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio gives an astronomy lesson during the St. J Subaru Stargazing Party on the United Community Church lawn in St. Johnsbury on in 2018. The event set a world record for largest astronomy lesson with 1,701 in attendance. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Former Fairbanks Museum Educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio gives an astronomy lesson during the St. J Subaru Stargazing Party on the United Community Church lawn in St. Johnsbury on in 2018. The event set a world record for largest astronomy lesson with 1,701 in attendance. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Bobby Farlice-Rubio will present the second lecture in the Spring Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) series. His presentation, set for March 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Catamount Arts on Eastern Ave., is titled “The Outer Limits: Exploring the Extremes of Astronomy.”
Bobby says “In recent years, astronomers have learned of the existence of ‘gravity waves caused by massive stellar collisions,” Farlice-Rubio says. “This past December, NASA launched the most powerful telescope ever put in space. Our technology has evolved to the point where we are now frequently observing things that were once purely theoretical. Just three years ago, radio astronomers managed to snap an image of a Black Hole for the first time in history. From these gigantic objects to the tiniest of things being smashed in the world’s particle accelerators, our findings in physics are now also testing the limits of our imaginations! In this lecture, we will explore the latest discoveries and see if we can come to a new understanding of the increasingly strange nature of the universe.”
A science and culture educator with more than two decades of teaching experience working in the NEK, Farlice-Rubio may be seen in his monthly “Star Struck” segments on WCAX-TV’s 6:30 p.m. news show, on which he presents the latest happenings in the field of astronomy. During his 18-year tenure at St Johnsbury’s Fairbanks Museum, Farlice-Rubio was the teacher for the Guinness World Record: “Largest Astronomy Lesson.” He is also an avid musician who plays in a local band call Tritium Well, as well as his solo musical endeavor, Bobby & The Isotopes. He resides in Barnet with his partner and their three children, three horses, and three dogs.
Payments/registrations can no longer be taken at the door. Online registration is at learn.uvm.edu/olli/stj. Catamount Arts requires proof of vaccination for all visitors/attendees to their facility.
