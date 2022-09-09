Maria Bamford Performs Sept. 16 At Colonial Theatre

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Comedian/actor Maria Bamford will perform live at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, New Hampshire Friday, Sept. 16.
Revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness, Bamford starred in the semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series “Lady Dynamite,” about a comedian who suffers a nervous breakdown and is the star of three unconventional hour-long stand-up specials.
Bamford was the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials and starred alongside Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis, and Brian Posehn in the Comedy Central series The Comedians of Comedy and Netflix’s Comedians of Comedy: The Movie. She also created and starred in the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show, in which she plays all the characters.
She is often recognized for her prolific voiceover work, including characters on Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, Summer Camp Island, Adventure Time, Talking Tom and Friends, Bob’s Burgers, Legend of Korra, Puss in Boots, CatDog, and PBS’s Emmy-winning series Word Girl. She also stars as Tilly Mulch in Team Coco’s scripted podcast Frontier Tween. Maria played DeBrie Bardeaux on Netflix’s Arrested Development and recurred on the ABC hit series Fresh off the Boat.
