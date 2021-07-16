Mary Lovegrove Awarded MAC Center Scholarship

NEWPORT — The MAC Center for the Arts recently awarded its 2021 Jim McKimm Scholarship to Mary Lovegrove, a graduating senior at Lake Region Union High School. The scholarship was open to applications from students and home schoolers throughout the Northeast Kingdom.
In her application for the scholarship, she wrote:
“The people around me were each learning what they wanted to do after they graduated. With the support of my family, I decided to aim for something that would make me happy. Art constantly made me a better person, and I knew that l wanted to continue. With an arts degree, I could do a ton of things that I would enjoy. I think that’s another reason why I really want to go to college. My experiences and teachings while there can lead me somewhere that isn’t the typical “starving artist”, instead to where I’ll thrive. I want to try all new mediums, or even just strengthen my skills on an old one. I want to fail at something, so I can later figure out how I can do it effectively. I want to meet new people who are just as passionate about what I’m interested in.”
Lovegrove has already given back to her community by completing over 300 hours of community service, through mural painting, playing her Celtic harp at nursing homes and hospitals, and interning at Greater Barton Arts, all the while improving her artistic skills.
The Jim McKimm Scholarship was named after the late Mr. McKimm, a well-known leader in the local arts and a founder of the MAC Center for the Arts. The scholarship includes a $300 award. Lovegrove’s name will be added to a plaque along with those of previous scholarship winners.
Lovegrove intends to get her Bachelor of Arts in Visual Arts at Boston University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.